Phoenix PD investigating 2 separate shootings, 1 critically injured

Phoenix police looking into a reported shooting near 31st Avenue and Buckeye on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2016. (Photo: Chris Latella)

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police are investigating two separate overnight shootings, one in which a man is in critical condition.

One shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Saturday near 10th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Witnesses told police three men got into a physical fight, during which a gunshot was heard.

During the investigation, officers learned the man who had been shot had been asked to leave by the homeowner.

That is allegedly what led to the physical fight during which the homeowner fired his gun, said police.

The man was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

The homeowner is cooperating with officers.

The second shooting, an unrelated shooting to the first, police responded in the area of 31st Avenue and Buckeye Road at about 3 a.m.

Witnesses told police the victim heard a knock at his door and when he opened it, the suspect shot him.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he has non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police don't have a description of the suspect at this point.

