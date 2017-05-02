Phoenix PD identifies suspect in downtown bus stabbing

Edgar Dominguez. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say a man arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man on a Phoenix bus is also accused of stabbing a different man immediately before getting on the bus.

A police probable-cause statement released Tuesday says investigators determined that the initial victim was stabbed in the back while seated at a downtown bus stop before 33-year-old Edgar Dominguez got on the bus Monday.

According to police, the 33-year initial victim chased Dominguez after he got off the bus where he allegedly stabbed 40-year-old Chris Kombol with a large knife multiple times.

Police arrested Dominguez about eight blocks from the bus stop. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Court records list previous convictions for aggravated assault and marijuana and weapons violations.

