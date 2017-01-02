Phoenix PD identifies I-17 shooting suspect

A police officer on Interstate 17 after the freeway was closed Dec. 26, 2016. (Photo: Dan Siegel/12 News)

PHOENIX - Monday evening, Phoenix police identified the suspect police say started a shootout on I-17 last week.

Oligario B. Renteria, 31, has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on 11 charges stemming from the Dec. 26 incident that shut down the freeway for several hours.

According to police, Renteria kidnapped a man at gunpoint and demanded he drive him to Mexico.

The man tried to take the gun while southbound on I-17, police said, and the car crashed.

Renteria then tried to carjack a health care van and shot the driver, whose injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said Renteria then tried to take yet another car before the driver escaped.

Finally, Renteria jumped on the hood of another vehicle, shooting a man before the car crashed, police said.

He then ran into northbound lanes, still carrying the gun, and entered into a shootout with police officers who arrived at the scene.

Renteria was shot and arrested, according to police.

He faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of armed robbery; kidnapping; aggravated assault on police; and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

