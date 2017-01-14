Phoenix PD identifies driver alleged of hitting, dragging pedestrian for several blocks

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police have arrested a man who they say is suspected of hitting a pedestrian with his car and dragging him for several blocks before stopping.

Police said Elvin Vasquez Mejia, 35, was arrested and is booked on suspicion of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death/ injury.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police the victim, Karlson Hanks, 24, was running across 51st Avenue near Osborn Road when he was struck by Mejia.

Mejia didn't stop and fled the collision scene.

Witnesses gave police information that led them to find the car involved in the hit-and-run several blocks away, near 54th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Police found Hanks still lodged underneath the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An evaluation determined impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

