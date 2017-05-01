Phoenix PD continues search for escaped sex offender

Randy Layton (Photo: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - Police in Phoenix are continuing their search for a sex offender who escaped the Arizona State Hospital Saturday night.

Randy Layton, 37, is considered a moderate risk to others, according the Arizona Department of Health Services, which runs the State Hospital.

Layton cut off his GPS tracking device after escaping custody during an off-site activity.

Layton is described as 5-foot-8 and 210 pounds. He has tattoos on his left hand that include a cross, "KM," Tina" and "Ice."

If you have any information about Layton's whereabouts, contact Phoenix PD at 602-262-7626.

