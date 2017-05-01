Phoenix PD continues search for escaped sex offender

PHOENIX - Police in Phoenix are continuing their search for a sex offender who escaped the Arizona State Hospital Saturday night.
Randy Layton, 37, is considered a moderate risk to others, according the Arizona Department of Health Services, which runs the State Hospital.
Layton cut off his GPS tracking device after escaping custody during an off-site activity.
EARLIER: Sex offender escapes State Hospital staff, cuts off tracking device
Layton is described as 5-foot-8 and 210 pounds. He has tattoos on his left hand that include a cross, "KM," Tina" and "Ice."
If you have any information about Layton's whereabouts, contact Phoenix PD at 602-262-7626.
