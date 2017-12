Police at the scene of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix Dec. 28, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

A man was shot in southwest Phoenix Thursday evening, according to Phoenix police.

A police spokesperson said officers believe the man was hit by crossfire between two unrelated vehicles near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police are continuing to investigate and did not specify whether the victim was taken to a hospital.

