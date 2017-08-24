Phoenix PD arrests Trump protester hit in groin with canister

A Trump protester who was hit in the groin with a gas canister Aug. 22, 2017 in Phoenix. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A Scottsdale man who allegedly kicked gas canisters at police during the protest of the Trump rally has been arrested two days later, according to Phoenix PD.

Joshua Stuart Cobin, 29, faces three counts of aggravated assault on police and one count of unlawful assembly.

RECAP: Trump goes broad in Phoenix speech before police, protesters clash

Cobin appears to be the same protester seen on camera during the protest kicking a gas canister at police before being hit with a second canister in the groin.

Cobin becomes the fifth person arrested in relation to the protest.

© 2017 KPNX-TV