Phoenix PD arrests suspect in robbery and shooting case

Juan Jose Zuniga. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say they've arrested a man suspected in a robbery and shooting earlier this week.

They say 25-year-old Juan Jose Zuniga is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault, armed robbery, theft of a means of transportation plus two outstanding warrants for probation violations.

Police say the 25-year-old man who was wounded in Tuesday's shooting still is recovering from his injuries.

The name of the man hasn't been released.

Police say the victim confronted two suspects as they were attempting to steal his vehicle.

During the confrontation, Zuniga allegedly shot the victim.

Both suspects fled the area prior to officers arriving on the scene.

Police say the second suspect was a 26-year-old woman. She has been detained, interviewed and released.

