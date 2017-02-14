Phoenix PD arrests hit-and-run suspect on Piestewa Peak

Police arrest a hit-and-run suspect on Piestewa Peak Feb. 14, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - A man suspected in a hit-and-run hid from police on Piestewa Peak Tuesday afternoon before being arrested.

A caller told Phoenix police around 4 p.m. about a man with an apparent head injury and signs of dehydration. He had told the caller that he was hiding from police, and officers believed he had been involved in a hit-and-run near the mountain.

Police said officers found him on the mountain, discovering that he appeared intoxicated. He made statements threatening himself and officers, so they made a plan to safely get him treatment.

He was airlifted away from the mountain and taken by ambulance to a hospital in stable condition, according to fire officials.

(© 2017 KPNX)