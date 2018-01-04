Phoenix PD arrests at least 3 at Roosevelt Row homeless camp

Police officers make an arrest at a homeless camp on Roosevelt Row Jan. 4, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

At least three people were arrested Thursday morning within the group of homeless men and women who’ve been camping in between luxury high rise condos on Roosevelt Row.

“ I don’t know why they don’t like us. I don’t know, maybe because they’re afraid,” 23-year-old Dillon Louis, one of those arrested.

Louis claims it’s the homeless population who should be fearful. That’s why this group of more than a dozen has returned night after night to Roosevelt and Third streets despite being warned earlier this week by police not to come back.

“We can’t go down to CASS (Central Arizona Shelter Services)," Louis said. "Cass is full. There’s no place to stay. Plus, if you stay outside of Cass. you get robbed."

The public space where they set up camp is part art exhibit, but it isn't a park.

Recently the city finally decided the encampment violated an ordinance prohibiting camping on city property.

Across the street at Point coffee, barista Gypsy says a police presence isn’t necessary.

“I’ve never felt unsafe. In fact I’ve had someone from over there tell a creepy dude to stay away from me when I’ve been here by myself,” said Gypsy.

But according to a statement by the city, “Neighbors brought the growing encampment concerns including that the space may be a public health hazard due to unsanitary conditions by the people choosing to sleep there.”

JJ Johnson, president of the Phoenix chapter of Black Lives Matter, has his own message for neighbors.

“I’m really sorry urban living has interrupted your $2,000 view but maybe you should have thought about that before you moved to downtown,” said Johnson.

© 2018 KPNX-TV