Phoenix PD arrest, identify man suspected of killing 1, injuring 2 in drive-by

PHOENIX - Police arrested and identified the suspect in a shooting that killed one person and injured two more in northwest Phoenix Monday night.

Timothy Elliot Pascale, 34, faces several charges including one count of first-degree murder, one count of drive-by shooting and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said three people were shot around 6:30 p.m. Monday near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were taken to a nearby hospital.

Upon arrival, officers found the 21-year-old victim dead outside a white Nissan in the roadway. The 22-year-old victim was in the driver's seat. He remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition, police said.

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department have determined the shooting was a result of a traffic altercation.

The female victim was found with gunshot wounds nearby, but police believe she was not involved with the altercation. She remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect fled after the shooting, but witnesses described the vehicle he was driving and his license plate.

The investigation is ongoing.

