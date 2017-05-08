Phoenix PD: Aaron Saucedo arrested for Serial Street Shootings

Aaron Saucedo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Officials from the City of Phoenix gathered at the Phoenix PD headquarters downtown Monday to announce that police had arrested a suspect in the Serial Street Shooter case.

The suspect is 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo, who was already in custody on a 2015 homicide. Chief Jeri Williams said Saucedo has been re-booked on 26 additional felony charges related to the Serial Street Shootings.

Recently, sources close to the Serial Street Shooter investigation acknowledged that police believed they had a person of interest in the case, but that person had, until Monday, not been identified by police.

RELATED: Is this case related to Serial Street Shooter?

Police said there is no apparent connection between the victims in the case, and any motive for the string of shootings is unclear.

Phoenix PD spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Howard said there are now 12 shootings and nine deaths linked to the Serial Street Shooter, who kept the Valley on edge during the summer of 2016, centering mostly on the Maryvale neighborhood of Phoenix.

Police said two of the shooting deaths attributed to the Serial Street Shooter were added to the list within the last month.

A board charting the investigation into the 2016 Serial Street Shootings at Phoenix PD headquarters May 8, 2017 during a press conference. (Photo: William Pitts/12 News)

A surviving victim of the Serial Street Shooter said police went to his home last month and showed him photos of possible suspects. He told 12 News he recognized Saucedo’s photo.

Police said Monday that Saucedo told investigators once a sketch of the shooter was released, he changed his appearance and got rid of a black BMW that had been described by witnesses to the shootings.

Williams clarified that police do not believe Saucedo was involved in the 2015 I-10 freeway shootings. Last month, some questions arose about a possible connection between the cases as a gun linked to Saucedo was in line to be tested in the I-10 shootings case.

Howard said police do expect to give out the $75,000 reward previously offered for an arrest in this case.

© 2017 KPNX-TV