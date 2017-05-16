Phoenix PD: 1 hurt in possible road rage shooting

PHOENIX - A passenger in a car was shot Tuesday afternoon in west Phoenix, police said.
The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police, who said the shooting may have been the result of a dispute with another vehicle near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police are investigating the shooting.
It's not clear if traffic is affected by the investigation.
REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: 12ne.ws/traffic
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs