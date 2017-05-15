Phoenix PD: 1 hospitalized in officer-involved shooting

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - Police said one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday night in central Phoenix.

No officers were hurt, according to police, in the shooting near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

The injured person has been taken to a hospital, police said.

Police have not given information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

We'll update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

