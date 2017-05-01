Phoenix PD: 1 dead, 1 hurt in downtown bus stabbing

Police investigate a stabbing on a bus near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street in downtown Phoenix May 1, 2017. (Photo: Stacey Davis/12 News)

PHOENIX - One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a stabbing on a city bus in downtown Phoenix Monday morning.

Police said a 33-year-old man ran onto a bus that stopped at Van Buren Street and Central Avenue, briefly argued with the driver about a fare and pulled out a large knife.

He stabbed a 49-year-old man who had gotten on the bus before him and ran off the bus. Police caught and arrested the suspect near 7th and Polk streets. They recovered the knife near the scene where they arrested the suspect.

A 33-year-old man was also cut during the attack. He's been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are investigating to determine if the suspect and the victim knew one another.

