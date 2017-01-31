Phoenix passenger shot on Loop 101 near McDowell

(Photo: Thinkstock)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A driver took her passenger to the hospital after discovering he had been shot on Loop 101 near McDowell Road Tuesday evening.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials believe the shooting could be related to road rage.

Scottsdale PD was called to Honor Health Scottsdale Shea Medical Center around 7 p.m.for reports of a gunshot wound victim.

The driver had taken the passenger there before calling police.

The passenger was shot in the upper body and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to DPS.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a dark two-door car with a spoiler and dark tinted windows.

