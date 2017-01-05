Phoenix parents arrested after children test positive for meth

Charlotte and Miguel Salgado. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - A Phoenix couple was arrested last week after two of their young children tested positive for methamphetamine.

Miguel and Charlotte Salgado, ages 50 and 37, respectively, were taken into police custody Dec. 28. They face five counts each of child abuse.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety removed the couple's three kids from their home March 16, 2016 and performed medical exams, including urine collection, according to police paperwork.

An investigator from the Office of Child Welfare noticed drug paraphernalia on the living room table in the home during that visit.

Two sons, ages 8 and 4, tested positive for meth while the 6-year-old son did not, according to police documents.

Miguel later tested positive for meth while Charlotte did not.

In October 2015, DCS received a report about the children being exposed to drugs, police documents showed.

Police saw the children on Jan. 28, 2016 and said they looked healthy and clean, according to documents.

Police began investigating on March 30, 2016, and the children were placed in foster care.

It's not clear why the investigation took nearly nine months before arrests were made.

(© 2017 KPNX)