Phoenix Open brings pricey private jets and planes to Scottsdale

A plane lands a Scottsdale Airport Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: Carlos Chavez/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It's a huge sports weekend: Not only are Super Bowl celebrations going on across the country, the Phoenix Open is in full on party mode. But beyond the rowdy crowds at the 16th hole, the Open lures some of the priciest private jets to the Valley of the Sun!

12 News got an exclusive tour inside one of the hottest planes to land on the runway Friday night.

Tens of thousands of people will head to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, some for the gold, everyone for the party. To get to Scottsdale, many of the celebs and big wigs from out of town go through here first, flying in luxury.

It’s the busiest time of the year at Scottsdale Airport.

No commercial flights here. The tarmac is packed. Dozens of pricey corporate and private jets and planes line the runway. Signature Flight Support, a company that provides services for deep-pocket clients, including a private terminal, sees anywhere from 60 to 100 arrivals and departures each day during peak season. That’s right now. Scott Lynch just got here tonight.

“We try to utilize it all the time,” he said. “We come in, this is I think my 10th year here, so we’re going to be on hold 16 and we’re going to have a blast.”

His luxury vehicle waiting for him when he arrives.

“It’s all about the benefit of showing up when you want and leaving when you want,” said Lynch.

So what does traveling in style look like?

“It’s about entertaining them, bringing them to a fun event, especially in Scottsdale,” he said.

“We’re from Idaho… it’s cold,” said Lynch. “We want to get to where it’s warm and again, I get to take my clients out and it’s a fun time and this is the way to do it.”

Hopping on a private jet or plane is something many of us could only dream of, but if you had the money, who wouldn’t travel this way?

(© 2017 KPNX)