Phoenix officials back killing 'sanctuary city' petition

Phoenix skyline (Photo: JeffreyRasmussen)

Phoenix officials recommend killing a citizen petition to declare Phoenix a 'sanctuary city,' just days ahead of a scheduled City Council vote on whether to discuss the petition.

City Attorney Brad Holm says the petition asks the council to adopt a policy that would break Arizona law, by barring police from checking a person's immigration status.

The law was part of SB 1070, the most restrictive immigration law in the country when it was enacted in 2010.

So-called sanctuary cities don't comply with federal authorities on immigration enforcement.

The petition has become a political lightning rod in the debate over protecting the city's undocumented immigrants from the Trump administration.

The deportation of a Mesa mother Thursday has only raised expectations about the scheduled vote Wednesday.

Phoenix resident Rick Robinson, a businessman and sometime Republican candidate, submitted the petition. Robinson has no record of activism on immigration issues.

The petition is widely viewed as an effort, by both Republicans and immigrant rights advocates, to get Mayor Greg Stanton, a Democrat, to cast a vote on the issue.

"Mayor Stanton needs to decide which side he's on," said Carlos Garcia, leader of Puente, which advocates for undocumented immigrants.

Stanton, as well as Gov. Doug Ducey, have both said the petition would require Phoenix to violate state law.

Under the city charter, the council has until next Wednesday to decide whether to take up the petition.

The city attorney's opinion is on the last four pages of the agenda posted Friday for next week's meeting.

A Stanton spokesman said the council would still have to vote Wednesday on a question related to the petition.

