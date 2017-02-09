The Prayer of St. Francis Mural by Rose Johnson

PHOENIX - One Phoenix neighborhood is organizing to save a piece of public art before it falls to disrepair.

The Coronado Neighborhood is home to The Prayer of St. Francis Mural painted by local artist Rose Johnson. The mural is at 16th Street and Thomas Road.

Before her death Johnson worked with school children on the painting. The Coronado Neighborhood association has started a GoFundMe page to start to preserve the 20-year-old mural.

The money will be used to shore up the mural wall, remove some graffiti and repair some cracks and chipped paint.

