Phoenix mosque opens doors to everyone

PHOENIX - An open house at a local mosque brought in about 200 people of all faiths Saturday night.

The purpose was to clear up misconceptions about Islam.

"It's scary if you don't know what it is,” said Jennifer Gutierrez, who was in a room full of people very different from her.

But she learned they have a lot in common.

"You just come in and you feel like you're home even though it's the first time you've been here,” she said.

The United Islamic Center for Arizona opened its doors to anyone willing to ask questions.

Resources on Islam are readily available. But for it to sink in, dialogue has be created, according to board member of the mosque, Taj Jones.

"Actually, experience is something that you have to seek,” said Jones.

The open house provided an opportunity for people with vast differences to find common ground.

"It doesn't matter where we all come from, because at the end of the day,” said Farhat Ali, whose family brought her to the United States when she was only 4 years old. “We can all sit in a room together and show that we have support."

A simple message from Saturday's open house, Ayesa Khawaja said, was that not all Muslims are extremists.

"Just as any other religion [a small percentage] doesn't represent the entire religion,” said Khawaja. “You'll find that with Islam."

