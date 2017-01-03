Phoenix mom speeds away from carjacker with daughter, 1, in the car

A man, not yet identified by police, points a gun at a woman with her child in the car after a chase through the Valley, Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX- One day, Gena Fotovich will have quite the story for her 1-year-old daughter Chatlotte -- a story these two didn't ask to become a part of.

But sometimes life happens.

"We were leaving a friend's house heading home," Fotovich said from the passenger seat of a 12 News vehicle.

She agreed to come along for a ride to the scene and tell us exactly what she saw that day.

RELATED: Suspect shot after U-Haul pursuit

"Here we're at the red light here," Fotovich recalls.

Team 12's Ryan Cody was driving with Fotovich when he asked, "This is exactly what happened to you?"

"This is exactly what happened. He pulls up there," as she pointed to the passenger side window.

Jack Barnes was driving what appeared to be a normal looking U-Haul truck.

Undercover cops following in unmarked vehicle don't exactly give away the fact that they’d been following Barnes across the Phoenix area. Gena didn't know anything until Barnes walked up to the window of her white SUV.

"Comes up to the window tries to open the car door, doesn't open and I look over, he says, ‘Get the eff out of the car, open the effing door,” Fotovich recalled. “And I'm just looking -- as you can see there is so much traffic, like if you were just to hit it, you would get T-boned. So I just had to put him on ignore for 2-3 seconds.”

That was all the time she needed to find an opening in traffic, leaving the suspect to police gunfire. Officers shot Barnes multiple times before finally arresting him.

Fotovich, still in shock, kept driving to make sure her daughter was safe.

"At this point I just hit it,” she said. “And right here I was ducking because you heard all these shots."

At the time, she had no idea how close she and Charlotte came to losing everything in an instant.

"A criminal could be someone you never think would hurt you,” she said, “and then all of a sudden you have a gun pointed at you."

Fotovich said she wouldn't do anything differently that day, and never thought about giving up the car with her daughter in the backseat.

That's a situation none of us can fully understand until we're in it, but in most cases, police say you're always better off losing your car than your life. Fotovich is happy to have both.

(© 2017 KPNX)