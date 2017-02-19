Phoenix mayor lays out next steps after 'sanctuary city' rejected

Sunday Square Off (Photo: 12 News)

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton says the city has options for supporting undocumented immigrants but a legal challenge to SB 1070 might not be one of them.

Stanton also repeated his stance on this weekend’s “Sunday Square Off” that the Phoenix Police Department shouldn’t enter a 287(g) agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which would turn local police into enforcers of federal immigration law.

His comments come after the City Council last week rejected a petition calling for a debate on Phoenix becoming a "sanctuary city." That would have required Phoenix police not to cooperate with any immigration-related policies or laws.

The city attorney had already said a sanctuary city would be illegal under Arizona’s SB 1070.

Council members have asked the city attorney to advise them on a possible challenge to the law.

Also on this weekend’s “Sunday Square Off”:

-Barry Kluger's only child was killed in a car accident 16 years ago. He shares his story of how he’s worked the halls of Congress for the last six years to make something good come out of her death. Kluger, a marketing and public relations executive, is seeking a change to federal law to give time off to parents who've lost a child. This year, he could be closer than ever to succeeding.

-We get two different perspectives from Valley moms on what would be the largest expansion of school choice in Arizona in more than two decades.

Republican State Sen. Debbie Lesko's bill expanding Empowerment Scholarship Accounts would allow all Arizona parents to send their child to a private or religious school.

Ramona Carrasco's daughter has Down syndrome and attends Pleasantview Christian Elementary School in south Phoenix.

Carrie Brown is the mother of two children in the Kyrene School District.

Brown testified against the ESA expansion at a House hearing last week. She has no formal role with any education organizations.

Carrasco has testified on behalf of ESAs at legislative hearings.

After Friday’s taping of “Square Off,” I learned that Carrasco also works part-time for an affiliate of the American Federation for Children, the group founded by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, which advocates for school choice around the country.

“Sunday Square Off” airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, after NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton says the city has options for supporting undocumented immigrants but a challenge to SB 1070 might not be one of them.

We get different perspectives from two Valley moms on what would be the largest expansion of school choice in Arizona in more than two decades.

Barry Kluger shares his story of how he’s worked the halls of Congress for the last six years to make something good come out of his daughter’s death.

An Arizona House debate last week on making feminine hygiene products tax-free led one lawmaker to seek more info on female “accoutrements.”

(© 2017 KPNX)