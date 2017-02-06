Phoenix man suspects break-in, wakes to house fire

Phoenix firefighters battle a house fire, Feb. 6, 2017. (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - Around 2 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a house fire near 27th Street and Thomas Road.

Crews found a large amount of fire in the carport area. At one point, crews had to escort a man that was inside of the home out to safety.

The owner said he was home alone when he thought he heard someone breaking in. It turns out the kitchen was on fire.

He was not treated for smoke-related illness and said he will not be displaced because of the damage.

The cause is still under investigation.

