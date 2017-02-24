Phoenix man reaches plea deal in 2014 priest murder

Gary Moran. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - The man accused of killing a priest and badly beating another at a Phoenix mission accepted a plea deal Friday.

Gary Moran pled guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated assault and burglary in the 2014 case.

According to Maricopa County prosecutors, Moran attacked Father Joseph Terra at the Mother of Mercy Mission June 11, 2014. Terra went to get a gun from another room during the attack, but Moran took the gun from him.

Prosecutors say Moran then beat another priest, Father Kenneth Walker, before shooting and killing him.

He left with property from both priests and left in a vehicle which belonged to one of them.

Moran's sentencing is set for April 7.

(© 2017 KPNX)