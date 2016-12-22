​Phoenix man arrested in connection to FBI terrorism investigation

Derrick Thompson boooking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - The FBI arrested Derrick Thompson near 30th Street and Osborn Road Tuesday in connection to a investigation by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

According to the FBI, Thompson was arrested for "participating in and assisting a criminal syndicate" and attempting misconduct involving weapons.

"The investigation is ongoing and there are no indications of any additional threats associated with Thompson at this time. The FBI, along with state, local, and federal partners, remain committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens and communities," said Michael DeLeon, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Division, in a statement.

Thompson was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix.

