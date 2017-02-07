Phoenix man accused of starving baby sentenced to 15 years in prison

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix man accused of starving his girlfriend's baby for 18 days in 2014 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Ryan Adam Morris also was sentenced Tuesday to lifetime probation. He earlier pleaded guilty to child abuse and attempted child abuse.

Veronica Marie Diaz, who was the child's mother, received a 15-year prison term and lifetime probation last month.

Prosecutors say Diaz's 9-month-old son was unresponsive when taken to a hospital in March 2014.

When doctors examined the child, his kidneys were failing and the boy was less than half the normal body weight for a child his age.

Diaz says the couple ran out of baby formula. The boy got one bottle of water daily and a bottle of milk nightly.

