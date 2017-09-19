Phoenix LGBTQ youth center to reopen after client set fire to former building

A fire burns at the one•n•ten youth center in Phoenix. July 12, 2017. (Photo: Phoenix FD)

PHOENIX - Local LGBTQ youth center one•n•ten will host several grand opening ceremonies Tuesday and Wednesday -- just two months after the center's former building was burned in an arson fire.

On July 12, 26-year-old Darren William Beach Jr. set the youth center ablaze. The former center, located on 3rd Street between Indian School and Osborn roads, was a total loss. Beach was a former client who aged out of the one•n•ten programs.

One•n•ten has said the following video may be triggering to some of the youth and staff of the center.

One•n•ten will host a pre-opening reception at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the evening before the actually grand opening on Sept. 20.

The organization invites youth, volunteers, donors, partners and community members to the ribbon cutting and celebration at its new location on Central Avenue and Portland Street.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton will join the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at noon. Then from 5:30-7 p.m., there will be a community reception as well as tours of the new space.

Look forward to opening the doors to @1n10's new facility tomorrow. One of the nation's most impactful organizations supporting LGBT youth. https://t.co/WKgbdiPCC8 — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) September 19, 2017

Guest speakers and performances from local youth are expected at all three events.

One•n•ten is a nonprofit dedicated to helping LGTBQ teens, some of whom are homeless.

The organization asks those interested in attending to submit and RSVP to RSVP@onenten.org.

© 2017 KPNX-TV