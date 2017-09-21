Phoenix LGBTQ youth center celebrates new facility after former building lost to arson

(Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Local LGBTQ youth center one•n•ten hosted a grand opening ceremony Wednesday -- just two months after the center's former building was burned in an arson fire.

In partnership with Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight Academy of Arizona, One•n•ten held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Phoenix Blended Learning Center.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton joined the ceremony welcoming the LGBTQ youth community to their new home.

Welcome to your new home in #dtphx, @1n10. Phoenix is stronger when we support, love and embrace our LGBTQ youth community. pic.twitter.com/UVGMgfMbVT — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) September 20, 2017

The center provides LGBTQ and straight-allied youth in grades 7-12 with a safe place to learn. According to a release, the new building is twice the size of the previous location allowing the center to "more than double" the amount of students it serves.

One•n•ten is a nonprofit dedicated to helping LGTBQ teens, some of whom are homeless. AZVA and ISAZ are both full-time, tuition-free accredited online schools serving Arizona students.

© 2017 KPNX-TV