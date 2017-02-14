Phoenix hit-and-run suspect arrested on Piestewa Peak after hiding from cops

Police arrest a hit-and-run suspect on Piestewa Peak Feb. 14, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - A man suspected in a hit-and-run hid from police on Piestewa Peak Tuesday afternoon before being arrested.

Sky 12 captured images of the 28-year-old man being handcuffed while on top of the mountain which is popular for its hiking trails.

A caller told Phoenix police around 4 p.m. about a man with an apparent head injury and signs of dehydration. He had told the caller that he was hiding from police, and officers believed he had been involved in a hit-and-run near the mountain.

"We were getting initial reports that there was a man on Piestewa Peak that was bleeding and appeared to be possibly intoxicated, not acting appropriately," said Capt. Rida Bigler a spokesperson for the Phoenix Fire Department.

Police said officers found him on the mountain, discovering that he appeared intoxicated. He made statements threatening himself and officers, so they made a plan to safely get him treatment.

Phoenix firefighters called in a helicopter to help with getting the man off the mountain.

Crews eventually airlifted him from the mountain down to an ambulance which took him to the hospital in stable condition, according to fire officials.

Bigler also told 12 News the man's family was at the mountain and reportedly told them the man was 'distraught'.

