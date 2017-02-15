Phoenix high school program teaches real skills in fake evacuation drill

Two students play the part of nurse and victim during a drill at Moon Valley High School Feb. 15, 2017. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)

PHOENIX - Aspiring firefighters, nurses, actors and actresses prepared for life after graduation today as they took on the role of their dreams at Moon Valley High School.

Students in the CTE, or Career Technical Education program, teamed up for a mock mass evacuation drill.

"We stage a real-life fire. We smoke up the building and we have hose lines brought in and we evacuate students," said student firefighter, Zackary Pinkerton.

A fog machine was brought into a classroom along with real fire hoses and stretchers.

“It just gives them pretty close to real life experience of how all these different agencies work together in these big incidents," said Phoenix Fire Department Chief, Michael Hawkins. “They’ve really never done anything quite like this before."

While firefighters worked to evacuate the victims, prospective nurses worked on bandaging and reviving others.

One goal is to give students a chance to experience the reality of what they may want to do out of school, but the main goal is to create a challenge for students that encourages them to grow.

"Just to hear their experiences and see their faces see some of our students challenge themselves in new ways ... it really is just all about the students," said Hawkins.

