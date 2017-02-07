Phoenix has the best pizza in the country, survey says

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Of all the lists that Phoenix has ever been on, this might be the most important.

The Valley of the Sun has the best pizza in the country, according to readers of Travel + Leisure.

The ranking is part of the magazine's annual "America’s Favorite Places" survey where readers vote on their favorite towns and cities, ranking things from the most romantic city to the rudest city, and everything in between.

Phoenix is apparently America's pizza city besting Chicago (No. 4), Rhode Island (No. 5) and New York City (No. 6).

"The No. 1 city in the United States seems to have taken the cake -- or rather, the pie -- by offering a slice for every pizza preference," the magazine writes. "In Phoenix, locals and visitors can enjoy classic thin crust joints and James Beard award-winning margheritas, or order gourmet Neapolitan, wood-fired pies, traditional deep-dishes and yes, even drive-through pizza by the slice. This Southwestern city even has an annual pizza festival."

Phoenix received praise for the famed Pizzeria Bianco where pizza lovers can "see the origins of Phoenix’s artisanal pizza trend."

Other Phoenix-area pizza joints to try:

- Oregano’s "for a stuffed deep dish pie"

- Cibo Urban Pizzeria "has gourmet Neopolitan pies, and an excellent arancini as a starter."

- La Piazza Al Forno in Glendale "has perfected the wood-fired pizza"

- Spinato's in north Phoenix where "travelers will love trying Mamma Spinato's Signature Fresh Spinach pie made with a secret blend of spices."

