Phoenix girl's near-drowning recovery defies the odds

Joy Loboda recovering in a hospital bed. (Photo: Matt Loboda/Special to 12 News)

PHOENIX - The father of a 2-year-old girl pulled from a Phoenix pool last month shared an update on his daughter's incredible recovery.

"The nurse told me that drowning victims -- either they don't make it or they don't walk out of (the hospital). They have severe damage," said Matt Loboda, who administered CPR to his daughter Joy. "There's nothing that indicates to us that she has any damage whatsoever. And I really give thanks to God for that."

Loboda said he noticed the girl was missing while outside playing with her four older siblings and she somehow managed to get into the backyard pool despite a secured fence.

Doctors estimate the girl's heart stopped beating for as long as 30 minutes. Loboda said he immediately began to pray for Joy's survival and recovery, and he was eventually joined by others across the world.

After about two weeks of a medically induced coma, she is awake and moving.

The girl is in therapy and is able to sit up on her own, feed herself, smile, laugh and recognize family members.

Her recovery is expected to take several more weeks and a donation page has been set up to help pay for medical expenses.

