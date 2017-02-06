Phoenix Girl Scout is all about those cookies and helping others

Dolcé, 6, performs "All About Those Girl Scout Cookies," a parody, she created with her mom, of Meghan Trainor's hit. (Photo: Misty Cisneros-Contreras)

She might be only 6 years old, but this little girl is already on her way to being a star in her community.

Dolcé, a member of a local Daisy Troop (Troop #3814) in the Phoenix area, came up with a very creative way to sell Girl Scout cookies to the tune of Meghan Trainor's "All About That Base."

Her mom, Misty, said Dolcé not only loves Girl Scouts, but she also loves to perform, sing and dance.

"She and I were playing around with different pop songs that she could use to make a video about selling GS cookies," Misty said in an email. "We tried some lyrics to Taylor Swift and Katy Perry songs, but they didn't flow like this one."

But Dolcé's not just all about the cookies, she's also all about helping others.

"Her favorite thing about being a Girl Scout is helping others and taking pride in her community," Misty said.

Misty said despite her young age, Dolcé is already beginning to understand the importance of giving back saying Dolcé really enjoys collecting things to donate to those in need.

"As a mother, I think it is great when she can recognize that she doesn't play with certain toys any longer and can say, 'Mom we can donate this one now,?" Misty said. "Or when we pull out clothes from the back of the closet that don't fit any longer, she says, 'Time to donate that to someone who can use it.'"

Just yesterday, Misty said, they had their donation jar swiped from their booth outside a grocery store. Instead of getting upset -- an understandable response -- Dolcé told her mom that even though it was bad, they "must have needed it a lot more than we did."

And it's not just her very proud mom helping her, Dolcé also has the support of her dad and little sister Luna -- the troop's adorable, self-proclaimed mascot -- who both star as background dancers for her awesome song.

However, when it comes to the cookies themselves, Misty said they are a house divided. She's a fan of the tagalongs, her husband likes the samoas while the girls, like so many of us, just love them all.

Way to go, Dolcé, keep up the great work!

