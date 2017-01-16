Phoenix fugitive wanted on 37 counts of sex crimes extradited from Mexico

The Madison Street Jail has been vacant for 10 years. It will now be renovated to serve as the new Maricopa County Attorney's Office. Nov. 14, 2016 (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a man wanted by Phoenix police for alleged sexual offenses involving children has been extradited from Mexico.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 35-year-old Raul Alferes Luesa arrived back in the United States on Friday.

A warrant was issued to Luesa's arrest in April 2013.

It accused him of 26 counts of sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse, child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities say another alleged victim later came forward, prompting another warrant for 11 counts.

Luesa was arrested last June by law enforcement in Mexico in the town of Jojulta, Morelos.

He was transferred to a Mexico City jail as he awaited extradition.

Authorities say Luesa now has been booked into a downtown Phoenix jail.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer yet.

