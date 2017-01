The Phoenix Fire Department helped a stuck dog get loose, Jan. 18, 2017. (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department helped a stuck dog get loose Wednesday.

The dog got its head lodged in an opening of a concrete wall in southwest Phoenix.

The department posted these pictures on its Facebook page, showing the dog and them freeing him.

The dog is doing fine.

