Phoenix firefighter arrested for kidnapping, assaulting wife's boyfriend

PHOENIX - A Phoenix firefighter was arrested after he assaulted his wife’s boyfriend last week.

According to court documents, David Jonathan Lee held his wife’s boyfriend at gunpoint after 2 a.m. on Aug. 2 near 17th Avenue and Quartz Road.

Lee and his wife were having marital problems and getting divorced, courts documents say. Lee’s wife and her boyfriend have been seeing each other for about six months.

Lee and his wife had an argument the night of Aug. 1 after she told Lee about her affair. The wife’s boyfriend, concerned about her safety, came to Lee’s house. The wife texted the victim to stay away, but he came anyway.

According to court documents, Lee confronted the wife’s boyfriend and led him to the garage, where he instructed him to handcuff his hands behind his back and sit in a chair in between two vehicles. Lee was holding a handgun and knife.

While the victim was seated and handcuffed, Lee allegedly gagged him with a pair of panties, slapped his ears, pointed the gun at him and pressed both the barrel of the gun and the blade of the knife against his crotch.

Lee continued to assault the victim, kicking him in the groin and pressing his thumb against his artery on the front of his neck. He even cut a lock of the victim's hair, according to court documents.

Eventually, Lee released the victim. He walked the victim to his car, took a photo of his license plate and told him to stay away from his family, court documents say.

The victim then drove to his mother’s house and she notified the police. Officers searched Lee’s home and found the gun, knife and stool between the two vehicles in the garage and arrested Lee.

Lee was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, according to court documents.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the department is aware of Lee’s arrest, but had no statement while Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

