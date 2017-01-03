Phoenix fire captain reacts to dresser falling on twin boys

Video of dresser falling on twins gets reaction from Phoenix Fire Captain. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - The video of the dresser falling on top of two young boys from Orem, Utah is circulating the internet.

Twins Bodie and Brock Shoff were climbing on a dresser in their room when it suddenly topples over on top of them.

The boys are OK, but it's sending shock waves to parents and even first responders.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Reda Bigler watched the video in awe. Bigler is also a mother of twins, which makes the video even harder to watch.

"That's kids just playing, and not seeing the harm," said Bigler.

Getting a call for this accident is rare for first responders, but it's a sinking feeling when they do get this call.

"It's very traumatic for first responders. Having kids of our own, this is very personal to us. We know that it can happen to any of us," said Bigler.

The first step to preventing this, according to Bigler: "Keep things of interest low. [You should remove] food, remotes, toys, anything that they want from a top shelf."

Most importantly, Bigler says that flat screen TV's need to be mounted and furniture needs to be braced to a wall or bolted down.

"Think about your home as a safe environment. There's so many things that kids can get into, but we don't often think about the furniture because it doesn't happen often," Bigler said. "We think about household products, drowning prevention, fire hazards, but this ranks right up there with all other safety hazards.

