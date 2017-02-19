Phoenix fire captain loses 'heroic' battle after severly injured on collision

Phoenix Fire Captain Crystal Rezzonico (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department has lost one of its own.

Sunday morning, a fire official confirmed Phoenix Fire Captain Crystal Rezzonico, 23-year-veteran of the fire department, passed away after an 8-year battle resulting from injuries she sustained during an on-duty accident in 2009.

Rezzonico sustained traumatic brain injuries 8 years ago, after a car struck her fire truck at a high rate of speed, as she was responding to an incident.

Rezzonico spent two weeks in a coma and underwent 5 brain surgeries, before finally being able to walk and talk again.

"Her loss brings us great pain but also great peace to know that our beloved sister and her family suffer no more," wrote the United Phoenix Firefighters in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

Browser does not support iframes.

(© 2017 KPNX)