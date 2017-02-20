Phoenix fire captain loses 'heroic' battle after severely injured in collision

Phoenix Fire Captain Crystal Rezzonico (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - She is the first woman from the Phoenix Fire Department to die from an incident on duty.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Crystal Rezzonico lost a heroic battle eight years after she was severely hurt in a crash while driving to a fire. She died with loved ones surrounding her Saturday night.

Captain Rezzonico, a 23-year veteran with the fire department and mother of two, was based at Phoenix Fire Station 60 for most of her career. She’s someone colleagues will never forget.

In a video of Captain Crystal Rezzonico, recorded four years ago, she shared about the traumatic brain injuries she sustained after a speeding car struck her fire truck. It happened while she was responding to an incident in August of 2009.

Rezzonico managed to walk and talk again, after spending two weeks in a coma and undergoing five brain surgeries. But her health regressed. A department spokesperson says Rezzonico's passing was caused by complications from her injuries.

“Our entire department is saddened and has a very heavy heart, because we lost a really good family member," said Capt. Reda Bigler, one of many firefighters Rezzonico mentored.

"I think it’s a little surreal, that this is … that we’re here … the day we talked about it, we knew would come," said Bigler. "She’s missed."

"She left a huge impression on our department," she said.

Rezzonico was instrumental in forming an academy and mentorship program designed for female candidates many years ago.

Now they have formalized her concept as the Valley Women's Firefighter Society. Rezzonico’s passing represents the first female line-of-duty death in the department’s history.

"She was just the baddest of all of us, I mean it wasn’t just women, you know," said Capt. P.J. Dean, who is also the secretary and communications director of the United Phoenix Firefighters Association.

As colleagues mourn a loss, they say they are also thankful.

“Because we know, especially toward the end, there was just absolutely so much suffering, so much pain that she and her family had to endure, so it does bring us a sense of peace to know she’s no longer suffering," he said.

One of Crystal’s two sons, Austin, is also a Phoenix firefighter.

"Her loss brings us great pain but also great peace to know that our beloved sister and her family suffer no more," wrote the United Phoenix Firefighters in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

