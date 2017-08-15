Phoenix FD responds to 'aggressive' attic fire at large home

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department responded to an "aggressive" attic fire in a large home Tuesday near 48th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix.

Crews were on scene at the active house fire shortly after 2 p.m.

A gas meter was exposed to the fire and investigators were called to the scene, according to Phoenix FD.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, Phoenix FD said.

