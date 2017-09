Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - A hiker found a man without a pulse on Lone Mountain in Cave Creek Tuesday evening, according to Phoenix fire officials.

The man has since been declared dead.

Fire and police are working to recover the man's body from the mountain.

Sonoran Mountain Road is closed in both directions while first responders work in the area.

© 2017 KPNX-TV