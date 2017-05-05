Phoenix FD: Boy, 9, hit by vehicle at 35th Avenue and Bethany Home

PHOENIX - Fire officials said a 9-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle traveling about 25 miles per hour near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Friday afternoon.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, Phoenix FD officials said, adding his injuries are to his head and torso.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene while they investigate.

The area is closed during the investigation -- police officials advised drivers to avoid the area.

