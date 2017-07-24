KPNX
Phoenix FD: 3-year-old boy found in pool

12 News , KPNX 7:44 PM. MST July 24, 2017

​PHOENIX - Phoenix fire officials said Monday that first responders were performing CPR on a young boy found in a pool.

The scene is near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road.

According to Phoenix FD, the child is 3 years old.

