Phoenix FD: 2 people hospitalized after dogs attack owners

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department says two people were attacked by several dogs they care for near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
The dog owners are being treated at the hospital. Phoenix police said someone on the scene shot one of the dogs.
The dogs have been secured and Animal Control is responding, according to Phoenix Police Department.
The Phoenix Fire Department said the dogs are part pit bull.
