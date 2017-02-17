Phoenix farmer brings tomatoes from farm to table daily

Tomatoes delivered to Pane Bianco make it to the table same day. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)

Abbey Lee Farms is providing what some are calling the perfect tomato to some of the Phoenix's premiere restaurants and grocery stores.

"AJ’s, we deal with Bashas, Frys and the Wynn Resort. Most of the fine independent restaurants in Arizona," said Neal Brooks, owner of Abbey Lee Farms.

An unforgiving Arizona climate and water challenges are problems he has to overcome as a tomato producer.

"Bad water, bad soil. Those are the things we have been given and then high temperatures. So tomatoes turn out to be the perfect crop for the environment we have here in Phoenix," said Brooks. "So it's breeding, it's environment and then it's how we use the science to control the environment."

By taking matters into his own hands by using greenhouses and special ordering seeds from Israel, he has created the perfect tomato and local chef Chris Bianco of the renowned Pizzeria Bianco backs him up.

“It's taking what nature intended and seeing if we can give it a little bit of a helping hand I think," said Bianco, who also owns Pane Bianco."There’s a lot about seed vials and that of course matters but you are what you eat and so is a tomato. So I think its really just a harness of miracles. So it’s an exciting time to be a tomato, I guess."

