Phoenix dog faces weeks of recovery after severe neglect

Meet Marvin: it will take him several months to recover and his medical needs are expensive. You can help pay for his medical needs.

Charly Edsitty, KPNX 5:43 PM. MST January 11, 2017

PHOENIX - A Phoenix animal rescue group is asking for donations to help rehabilitate a dog found in extremely bad condition in Phoenix on Monday.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control put a call out to local rescue groups to take the dog because it badly needed medical attention.

It's unclear if the dog was dumped by an owner or is a stray. 

AZ Happy Tails answered the call, taking the dog to the University Animal Hospital, where he was found to have a skin disease, a bacterial infection and a severe mite infection.

The group is asking for donations to help fund the dog's recovery.

