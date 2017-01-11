Phoenix dog faces weeks of recovery after severe neglect

A neglected dog at University Animal Hospital Jan. 11, 2017. (Photo: Charly Edsitty/12 News)

PHOENIX - A Phoenix animal rescue group is asking for donations to help rehabilitate a dog found in extremely bad condition in Phoenix on Monday.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control put a call out to local rescue groups to take the dog because it badly needed medical attention.

It's unclear if the dog was dumped by an owner or is a stray.

AZ Happy Tails answered the call, taking the dog to the University Animal Hospital, where he was found to have a skin disease, a bacterial infection and a severe mite infection.

The group is asking for donations to help fund the dog's recovery.

