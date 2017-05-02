Phoenix hip hop radio host Crisco Kidd says he was " treated inappropriately" by employees of American Airlines San Jose International Airport. (Photo: Facebook screenshot via Crisco Kidd)

Phoenix radio personality Crisco Kidd was all set for a relaxing vacation in Cancun.

He had a quick stop back in the Valley on the way from San Jose, then it would be smooth sailing once he grabbed his passport from home during his three-hour layover.

Or at least that's what he says he was told by an American Airlines representative on the phone.

He says his actual experience was quite different.

According to a Facebook Live video and a copy of the complaint he filed with American, the airline representative at the counter didn't allow him to check in for his flight, presumably because his trip terminated in another country and he didn't have his passport yet.

He missed his flight from San Jose.

Crisco Kidd said he asked the representative at the counter to pay for his ticket on another airline because the disconnect in information from American reps cost him his flight.

According to Crisco, he was told the airline didn't have any partner airlines in order to do that and he was on his own. At the end of the conversation, Crisco said he was told by another employee to leave and American is "done with him."

"I was treated inappropriately and substandard of not just American but, of ANY professional company," Crisco Kidd wrote in his complaint to the airline.

During one of the extended videos Crisco posted online, an American worker can be heard telling Crisco to "pray for those troops that are in Afghanistan," which he interpreted as an allusion to his dark complexion and beard, insinuating Middle Eastern descent and even terrorism.

Browser does not support iframes.

He said he called American Airlines' corporate offices, where he spoke to a woman who he said was helpful but couldn't make things right in the situation.

Meanwhile, Crisco said he hadn't received a refund for the missed flight or any sort of response to an email or tweet.

12 News has reached out to American Airlines for comment, but we have yet to receive a response.

© 2017 KPNX-TV