Phoenix Confederate monument spray painted white

Confederate monument near Arizona Capitol was spray painted white. August 17, 2017. (Photo: Bryan West / 12 News)

PHOENIX - While doing a story on Confederate monument controversy Thursday morning, Team 12's Bryan West stumbled upon vandalism on a Phoenix monument.

The monument, dedicated to Arizona Confederate soldiers, had been spray painted white and a white cross was painted along the bottom of the statue.

When 12 News arrived at the scene, a man took off on a bike. The spray paint was washed of the statue before 6 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

