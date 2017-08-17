Phoenix Confederate monument spray painted white

PHOENIX - While doing a story on Confederate monument controversy Thursday morning, Team 12's Bryan West stumbled upon vandalism on a Phoenix monument.
The monument, dedicated to Arizona Confederate soldiers, had been spray painted white and a white cross was painted along the bottom of the statue.
When 12 News arrived at the scene, a man took off on a bike. The spray paint was washed of the statue before 6 a.m.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police.
