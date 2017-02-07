Phoenix community garden closure leaves some without income

Two farmers tend to their crops only days before they will be required to vacate the premises. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)

PHOENIX - A dirt lot in downtown Phoenix that has served as an urban garden oasis for years will be bulldozed next week.

The decision was made a few weeks ago when lawsuits against the property owner were settled, according to Tom Waldeck, President and CEO of Keep Phoenix Beautiful. Now, the Department of the Interior needs the land cleared.

“I was shocked," said farmer Michael Hashem. "Because they told us initially if they don’t want to renew the contract after three years they would give us at least 180 days. It’s such a loss.”

Members of the International Rescue Committee say they were only given three days notice to vacate the property – taking away their opportunity to not only grow food for their families but also make an income.

“It’s a huge hit. It’s a disappointment because it’s something where they thought they could count on it," said farmer Ayesha Bruer. "They thought they could do this and support their families and support their communities and now its being taken away from them. "

The garden on Central Avenue and Indian School Road has been there since 2011, Waldeck said.

“It's happened very fast. This is a food desert where the grocery store is the circle and so this has been a very positive thing for the community," Waldeck said.

As of right now there is no permanent place for the gardeners to move to and some say they aren’t willing to start from scratch this far into the planting season.

“It would take at least a few months just to get it going and that means starting from zero basically. I'm not sure I'm going to do it. I'm not willing to put in that much work again and just have it taken away," said Bruer.

Some are now asking for the land to be open periodically over the next few months so they can harvest what they planted back in October and November.

“Some people will only do this all day here. I can do other work. I do it for my family so yes I wish they would give us a couple of more months so we can harvest what we have planted," said Hashem.

